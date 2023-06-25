MGO Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.