Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $161.33 or 0.00527381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $100.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,591.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00287782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.00621284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00060268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,296,724 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

