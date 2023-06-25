Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $184.98 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,098,593 coins and its circulating supply is 667,426,974 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

