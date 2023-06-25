Moonriver Price Tops $5.84 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and $2.00 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $5.84 or 0.00019221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,851,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,054,480 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

