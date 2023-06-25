Multichain (MULTI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.22 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00011789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

