NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $48.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,057,777 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 925,057,777 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.43073421 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $59,760,930.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

