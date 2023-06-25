Nebulas (NAS) Hits Market Cap of $605,175.83

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $605,175.83 and $46,095.74 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008899 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,705,407 coins and its circulating supply is 65,193,605 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
