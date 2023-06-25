NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

