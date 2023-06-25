Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

