Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $294.25 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

