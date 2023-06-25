Ontology Gas Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $78.39 million and $2.68 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,345,521 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

