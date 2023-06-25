Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Survey

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.39% 4.86% 2.17% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -26.27% -21.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $734.16 million 6.63 $65.84 million $1.35 60.43 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 368.15 -$2.90 million ($0.43) -4.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ormat Technologies and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $91.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

