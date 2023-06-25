Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $68.13 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 797,380,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 797,081,993.069683 with 668,961,473.110319 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13486272 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $13,116,458.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

