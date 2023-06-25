Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.2% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 756,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.