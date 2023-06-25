Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 279,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

