Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average is $280.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

