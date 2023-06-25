Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

INTC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

