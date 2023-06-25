Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 949 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

