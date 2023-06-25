Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.43 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00014109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,477.69 or 1.00060173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30238656 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,812,217.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

