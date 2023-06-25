Prom (PROM) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00014160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $78.68 million and $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,457.90 or 1.00036546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30238656 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,812,217.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

