Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $252.19 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $252.19 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00007862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.25 or 0.06170123 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,712,528 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.