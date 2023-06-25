Qtum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00007902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $251.62 million and $23.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.82 or 0.06234713 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,712,868 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

