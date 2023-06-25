Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $247.28 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00007822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.46 or 0.06211809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,713,092 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

