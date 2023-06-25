RAMP One Day Volume Tops $837.74 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $837.74 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

