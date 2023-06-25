Reviewing Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swiss Re and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.31 Greenlight Capital Re $501.01 million 0.68 $25.34 million $0.89 11.03

This table compares Swiss Re and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Re. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re 6.74% 7.53% 2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Swiss Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Swiss Re on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.