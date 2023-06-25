SALT (SALT) Market Cap Achieves $3.62 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $11,360.91 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,449.30 or 1.00007225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0287775 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,954.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

