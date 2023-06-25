Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Hits $9,365.86

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $9,365.86 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.38 or 0.06209719 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,384,474,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,842,207 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

