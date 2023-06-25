Secret Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $2,709.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00123338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031073 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013383 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00329971 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $411.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

