Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.59 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $1,233.41 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013286 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003236 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00329971 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $411.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

