Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

