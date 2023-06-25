Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 246,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,221. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

