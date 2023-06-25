Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,231. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

