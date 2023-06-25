Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,867 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 289,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

