Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. 1,742,183 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.