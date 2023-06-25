Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 4,112,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622,752. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.