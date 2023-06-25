Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

