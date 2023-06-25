Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

