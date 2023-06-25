SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $298.65 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $298.65 million and $28.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,440.33 or 1.00034384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002153 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24682678 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $27,913,948.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.