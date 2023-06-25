SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

