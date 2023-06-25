SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Decreased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 3,403,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,645. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

