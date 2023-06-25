Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 1,291 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

