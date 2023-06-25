Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 176 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

