Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 58,273 Shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 1.68% of Tenon Medical worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenon Medical Trading Up 6.6 %

In other Tenon Medical news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tenon Medical news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%.

Tenon Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

