Status Reaches Market Cap of $88.88 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Status has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.88 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.85 or 0.99958378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02358223 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,001,244.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

