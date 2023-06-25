StockNews.com Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.
Par Pacific Price Performance
PARR opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Par Pacific from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.