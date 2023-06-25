StockNews.com Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

