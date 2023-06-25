Stonnington Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 35,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

