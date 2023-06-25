Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

