Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

