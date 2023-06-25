Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $297.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

