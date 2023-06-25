Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 849 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.